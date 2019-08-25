Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Day off Sunday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.
Kelly started the first two games of the series and will take a seat after going 0-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts. Alex Avila will start behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
