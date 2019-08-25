Athletics' Josh Phegley: Productive from bottom of order

Phegley went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in a loss to the Giants on Saturday.

The hot-hitting backstop continued his August resurgence, churning out his second multi-hit tally of the month while driving in his first run since a return from the injured list. Phegley is 5-for-14 in the five games he's suited up for during the month, as he continues to split time behind the dish with the left-handed Chris Herrmann.