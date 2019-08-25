Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Sunday

Benintendi (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi was removed in the sixth inning of Saturday's 5-4 win with left side tightness and will need at least one day to overcome the issue. Per Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican, manager Alex Cora said that Benintendi will be re-evaluated Monday before his status for Tuesday's series opener in Colorado is assessed. J.D. Martinez will cover left field Sunday in Benintendi's stead.