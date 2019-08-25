Athletics' Josh Phegley: Sitting out Sunday

Phegley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though he'll sit for the series finale, Phegley appears to have re-emerged as Oakland's top backstop. Phegley started five of the previous six games behind the dish, going 5-for-14 across those contests.

