Newman went 4-for-4 with a double, RBI, two steals and three runs in a 9-8 victory against the Reds on Sunday.

His third four-hit day of the season pushed his average back above .300. Average is where he excels the most, but Newman is an all-around solid contributor. He has 25 extra-base hits, including seven home runs, 44 RBI, 40 runs and 13 steals in 374 at-bats this season.