Ramos (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Monday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ramos has been out since mid-July with a right shoulder impingement. He's since been placed on the 60-day injured list, meaning he's ineligible to return before mid-September. It appears that the Phillies believe he'll be able to do so.

