Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Outrighted to Triple-A
Tovar was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Tovar will join the Bees after being designated for assignment by the Angels and subsequently passing through waivers unclaimed. The infielder struggled across 31 games with the big club this season, slashing .193/.239/.253 with five RBI.
More News
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Bounced from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Seeing steady work•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Called up to big club•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Siting for second straight day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....