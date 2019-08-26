Mariners' Mallex Smith: Not starting Monday
Smith is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith sits after starting six straight games, a stretch in which he went just 3-for-23 at the plate. Keon Broxton gets the call in right field.
