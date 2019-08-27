Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Drives in two
Bader went 2-for-5 with a two-run ground-rule double and a run in a win over the Brewers on Monday.
Bader continues to carry over the improvement he displayed during his recent stint at Triple-A Memphis, as he's reached safely in all seven games since returning. Bader currently carries a four-game hitting streak, and Monday's multi-hit effort -- his first since July 3 -- vaulted his average back over the Mendoza Line for the first time since July 24.
