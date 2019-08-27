Gant (9-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Brewers on Monday, firing 2.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed no hits, issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

Gant fired 22 of 35 pitches for strikes in another efficient outing, getting some valuable outs after starter Adam Wainwright couldn't finish the fourth inning. Gant bounced back nicely from a hiccup in his last appearances on Friday against the Rockies, when he'd surrendered three runs over an inning. Monday's scoreless effort coaxed his ERA back under 3.00 (2.97) while also affording him his second win of August.