Font will be the opener Tuesday against the Braves, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Font has been quite good since joining the Blue Jays, tossing 21.1 innings with a 2.95 ERA and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate. That's only been enough to lower his career ERA (in 117.1 big-league innings) to 5.45. Zack Godley will follow Font as the primary pitcher.