Pirates' Steven Brault: Takes no-decision
Brault allowed three runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout across five innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Tuesday.
The left-hander didn't pitch great, but the Pirates still had a lead when he left, however, that was quickly lost in the frame following his departure. While Brault hasn't captured a win since June 14, that's of no fault to him, as he owns a 3.10 ERA over his last 11 outings. He is 3-3 with a 4.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 88.2 innings this season. Brault will pitch in the thin air of Coors Field against the Rockies in his next start Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Suffers another tough loss•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Suffers tough loss•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Takes no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Set to return Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...