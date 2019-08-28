Brault allowed three runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout across five innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Tuesday.

The left-hander didn't pitch great, but the Pirates still had a lead when he left, however, that was quickly lost in the frame following his departure. While Brault hasn't captured a win since June 14, that's of no fault to him, as he owns a 3.10 ERA over his last 11 outings. He is 3-3 with a 4.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 88.2 innings this season. Brault will pitch in the thin air of Coors Field against the Rockies in his next start Sunday.

