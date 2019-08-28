Alberto is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alberto left Sunday's game with minor head and neck injuries, though he started and grabbed two hits in Tuesday's contest. There haven't been any indications that Wednesday's day off is anything other than a routine one. Jace Peterson starts at second base in his absence, while Rio Ruiz starts at third.

