Frazier is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier will take a seat Wednesday after starting the past three games and going 1-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts. In his place, Jeff McNeil is starting at third base and hitting leadoff. Unless Frazier turns things around offensively -- he's hitting just .161 with a .482 OPS through 24 games this month -- he could continue to cede starts to McNeil.