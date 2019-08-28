Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could return over weekend

Zimmerman (foot) could return from the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Marlins, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman has been sidelined since mid-July due to plantar fasciitis, but he's appeared in seven rehab games over the past two weeks and appears to be on the cusp of a return. The veteran first baseman is slated to play nine innings with High-A Potomac on Wednesday, and if he checks out OK during a scheduled off day Thursday, it sounds like he'll rejoin the Nationals over the weekend.

