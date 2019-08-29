Leclerc struck out two through a scoreless inning to record his ninth save in a 3-0 win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Leclerc made quick work of the Angels to nail down his ninth save of the season. The save was his first since Aug. 11 after blowing the save in his last opportunity. The 25-year-old has a 3.00 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and four saves in his last nine appearances.