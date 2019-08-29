Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Gets breather

Schwarber is not starting Thursday against the Mets.

Schwarber is just 1-for-9 in his career against opposing starter Jacob deGrom, so he'll give way to Tony Kemp in left field for Thursday's series finale. Since the start of the month, the outfielder is hitting .250 with seven home runs and a .940 OPS in 24 games.

