Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Friday
Heyward is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Brewers.
Heyward started the last 12 contests and has a .509 OPS in that stretch, and he'll take the day off Friday to reset. Ian Happ will start in center field and bat leadoff in his stead.
