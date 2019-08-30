Brewers' Eric Thames: Sitting against lefty
Thames is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Thames started all three games against the Cardinals and went 3-for-10 with a double and a triple, but he'll take a seat Friday with southpaw Jose Quintana on the mound for the Cubs. Yasmani Grandal will cover first base while Manny Pina starts at catcher. Thames could find himself on the bench again Saturday with another lefty (Cole Hamels) scheduled to start.
