Rays' Blake Snell: Feels good after bullpen session

Snell (elbow) felt good following a bullpen session Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Snell threw only fastballs and changeups, but the session nevertheless represents an important step as he works his way back from late-July arthroscopic elbow surgery. He's expected to throw two more bullpen sessions and one live batting practice session before returning to the Rays sometime in mid-September, though he'll likely pitch in shorter stints at first given his relatively accelerated return process.

