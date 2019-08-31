Brewers' Travis Shaw: Returning to majors

Shaw will be recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday, Robert Murray of The AthleticH reports.

Both Mike Moustakas (wrist) and Keston Hiura (hamstring) are battling injuries, so the Brewers have elected to promote Shaw from the minors. He's struggled to a .162 average with six homers and 13 RBI this season with Milwaukee.

More News
Our Latest Stories