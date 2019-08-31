Senzatela (8-9) was charged with the loss against the Pirates on Friday after surrendering six runs on 10 hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts across five innings.

Senzatela served up a leadoff single and issued his first free pass of the game in the fifth inning, which came back to haunt him after Melky Cabrera hit a three-run home run. Of course, the 24-year-old had already scattered three runs before then, but the long ball was what really did him in. Senzatela was making his second start since getting recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque last week. In his last outing against the Cardinals, he allowed six runs on five hits and failed to escape the second inning. With Jon Gray (foot), Kyle Freeland (groin) and German Marquez (arm) all on the injured list, Senzatela will get another chance, although a tough one, at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.