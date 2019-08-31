Mets' Zack Wheeler: Pitches well in no-decision
Wheeler allowed one run on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Friday.
The right-hander and Phillies starter Aaron Nola were locked in a pitcher's duel until they both departed in the sixth and seventh, respectively. Then the two teams combined to score 14 runs in the final two frames. Wheeler experienced an inconsistent August, either pitching shutouts/allowing one run or at least four runs in his six starts. Overall, it led to a 2-1 record and 3.41 ERA this month. He is 9-7 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 160 strikeouts in 161.1 innings this season. Wheeler will be back on the hill Wednesday in a vital game at the Nationals.
