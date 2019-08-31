Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns win in relief

Bradley (4-5) earned the win after recording three strikeouts and allowing one hit over 1.2 innings against the Dodgers on Friday.

With one on, one out and a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning, Bradley was called upon to replace Andrew Chafin. The right-hander fanned Chris Taylor, then forced Kiki Hernandez to pop out. After the Diamondbacks took the lead on a balk in the bottom of the frame, Bradley returned in the ninth, hitting Russell Martin with a leadoff pitch. He then notched back-to-back strikeouts of Will Smith and Joc Pederson, before giving up a single to Matt Beaty. That would be the last man on base for the Dodgers as Bradley finished things off by causing Justin Turner to ground out. Across 54 appearances this season, the 27-year-old owns a 3.84 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.