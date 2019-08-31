Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Earns win in relief
Bradley (4-5) earned the win after recording three strikeouts and allowing one hit over 1.2 innings against the Dodgers on Friday.
With one on, one out and a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning, Bradley was called upon to replace Andrew Chafin. The right-hander fanned Chris Taylor, then forced Kiki Hernandez to pop out. After the Diamondbacks took the lead on a balk in the bottom of the frame, Bradley returned in the ninth, hitting Russell Martin with a leadoff pitch. He then notched back-to-back strikeouts of Will Smith and Joc Pederson, before giving up a single to Matt Beaty. That would be the last man on base for the Dodgers as Bradley finished things off by causing Justin Turner to ground out. Across 54 appearances this season, the 27-year-old owns a 3.84 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Racks up third save in three days•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bags eighth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Records seventh save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Bags another save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up fifth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Blows save opportunity•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....