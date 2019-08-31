Phillies' Aaron Nola: Settles for no-decision
Nola allowed one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across 6.1 innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Friday.
Both offenses exploded late, as the starters weren't a factor in the decision. This was Nola's first no-decision since July 23, but he did still post his fourth straight quality start. He is 12-4 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 194 strikeouts in 174.2 innings this season. Nola will make his next start at the Reds on Wednesday.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....