Phillies' Aaron Nola: Settles for no-decision

Nola allowed one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across 6.1 innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Friday.

Both offenses exploded late, as the starters weren't a factor in the decision. This was Nola's first no-decision since July 23, but he did still post his fourth straight quality start. He is 12-4 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 194 strikeouts in 174.2 innings this season. Nola will make his next start at the Reds on Wednesday.