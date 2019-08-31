Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Retreats to bench

Smoak is not starting Saturday against the Astros, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Smoak has started the past three games and gone 4-for-9 with a home run and a 3:1 BB:K. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is starting at DH in his place Saturday, with Brandon Drury getting the nod at third base.

