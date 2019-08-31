Brewers' Ryan Braun: Heads to bench

Braun is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.

Braun's absence is somewhat surprising with the Brewers playing at Wrigley Field -- where the outfielder owns a career .934 OPS in 90 games -- against a left-hander in Cole Hamels. Ben Gamel is starting in left field in his place Saturday.

