Nunez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals. Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez will head to the bench after going 2-for-6 with a pair of RBI in Friday's 14-2 win over Kansas City. Anthony Santander is serving as the designated hitter in his stead Saturday, with Trey Mancini sliding to the outfield and Chris Davis entering the lineup at first base.