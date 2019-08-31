Desmond is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Desmond had three hits, including a home run, in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh, but he'll sit Saturday as Sam Hilliard shifts to left field and Garrett Hampson starts in center. While Desmond has been below-replacement level again this season, he still has two more years remaining on his contract, and the Rockies do not appear intent on significantly reducing his playing time in September.