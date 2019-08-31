Stripling (biceps) will start Sunday's game at Arizona, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stripling has been sidelined over five weeks with biceps tendinitis but will rejoin the Dodgers on Sunday when rosters expand. The 29-year-old covered three innings during his last rehab outing in the Arizona Summer League and is expected to have a similar workload Sunday, per Plunkett. Dustin May is also scheduled to cover some innings out of the bullpen.

