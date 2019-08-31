Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Sunday
Stripling (biceps) will start Sunday's game at Arizona, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Stripling has been sidelined over five weeks with biceps tendinitis but will rejoin the Dodgers on Sunday when rosters expand. The 29-year-old covered three innings during his last rehab outing in the Arizona Summer League and is expected to have a similar workload Sunday, per Plunkett. Dustin May is also scheduled to cover some innings out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: May start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returning from IL on Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to pitch three innings•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returning in September as reliever•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Return pushed back•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....