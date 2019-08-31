Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Out against lefty
Bradley is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Bradley will stick on the bench for the second straight game since southpaw Dillon Peters is slated to take the mound for the Angels. Mookie Betts will shift to center field while J.D. Martinez starts in right.
