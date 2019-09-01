Cubs' David Bote: Sent to Triple-A
Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's game against the Brewers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bote returned to the majors last weekend and went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two walks in his two appearances, but he'll head back to Triple-A as Ben Zobrist (personal) rejoins the Cubs. Bote should return to the big-league club after spending the minimum 10-days in the minors.
