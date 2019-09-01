Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Takes seat Sunday

Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The Blue Jays will alternate starts between their top two backstops for a fifth consecutive game, with Reese McGuire getting the nod behind the dish in the series finale. Jansen wrapped up August with a 1-for-4 showing in Saturday's 6-4 win, bringing his monthly average to .245.

