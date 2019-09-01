Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Takes seat Sunday
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
He'll take a seat after going 1-for-4 with his 21st home run of the season and two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win. Hernandez, who concluded August with a .224/.337/.513 slash line to go with 13 RBI and 15 runs in 25 games, will cede his usual spot in center field to Randal Grichuk in the series finale.
