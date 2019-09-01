Knizner was recalled by the Cardinals on Sunday.

Knizner has made a few brief major-league appearances with the team this season, but is now set to close out the campaign with the Cardinals. He's flashed his potential at the plate in August with Triple-A Memphis, hitting five home runs and two doubles in 13 games. While he may be the catcher of the future for the club, he doesn't figure to get much playing time to close the season behind both Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters.

