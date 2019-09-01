Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels continue to alternate starts at catcher between Smith and Max Stassi, so it'll be the former's turn to take a seat in the series finale. Smith has gone hitless in 26 at-bats over his last 12 games, dropping his season-long line to .219/.303/.328.

