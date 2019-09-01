Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Jones will give way to Josh Rojas in right field after starting each of the past four games at the position. While the veteran appeared set to settle into more of a part-time role once Rojas was called up from Triple-A Reno on Aug. 12, Jones has been able to maintain fairly steady playing time thanks to the season-ending shoulder injury to David Peralta.