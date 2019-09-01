The Phillies reinstated Bruce (arm) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Bruce last appeared for the Phillies on Aug. 8 before landing on the IL with a flexor strain in his left arm. The veteran was able to complete two rehab games at Double-A Reading over the weekend prior to being reinstated, going hitless in eight at-bats. Though Bruce had occupied a strong-side platoon role prior to being shut down, he may have to settle for more limited at-bats with the hot-hitting Corey Dickerson seemingly establishing himself as the Phillies' preferred option in left field.

More News
Our Latest Stories