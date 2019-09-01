Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Heads to bench

Ozuna is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup for Game 2 of their doubleheader Sunday.

Ozuna struggled in the first game Sunday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He has played in every game for the Cardinals since returning from the injured list August 3, hitting .283 at the plate with four home runs and 15 RBI. He will get a much-deserved rest Sunday night and figures to be back in the lineup tomorrow at home against the Giants. Tyler O'Neill is starting in left field in his place and hitting fourth.