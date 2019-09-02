The Red Sox recalled Velazquez from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels. He tossed a scoreless seventh inning and secured his first hold of the season in the outing.

Velazquez was one of six pitchers to take the hill for Boston in what amounted to a bullpen day with starter David Price (wrist) pulled after 45 pitches in his return from the injured list. Entering play Sunday, Velazquez owned a 5.81 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 26 outings (eight starts) with the big club, so one solid relief appearance won't be enough for him to earn a prominent role in the bullpen.