Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier returned from a four-game absence due to bruised ribs and started in center field in the final two contests of the weekend series with Cleveland, going 1-for-6 with a pair of walks between the games. Though the Rays are facing a right-hander (Asher Wojciechowski) in the series opener with Baltimore, the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will take a seat in what likely amounts to a maintenance day coming off the recent injury. Avisail Garcia will spell Kiermaier in center field.