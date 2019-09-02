Astros' Josh Reddick: Not starting Monday

Reddick is not in the lineup Monday against Milwaukee, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick sits despite the Brewers starting righty Adrian Houser. The Astros' lineup is a man short with the series taking place in a National League park, so Yordan Alvarez moves out from designated hitter to left field, pushing Michael Brantley to right.

