Desmond is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers.

Desmond is just 2-for-18 (.111) with zero extra-base hits in his career against opposing starter Walker Buehler, so he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener as Sam Hilliard picks up a start in left field in his place. Over his past five games, the soon-to-be 34-year-old is slashing .300/.364/.600 with a home run and three doubles.