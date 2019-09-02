Font is scheduled to serve as the opener Tuesday against the Braves, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Font has impressed across 13 appearances since joining the Blue Jays, posting a 2.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB in 25.1 innings. His last nine appearances have come as an opener, with the right-hander recording no more than seven outs in any of those outings. T.J. Zeuch will follow Font as the bulk reliever.