Braves' Mike Soroka: Yields three runs in win
Soroka (11-3) allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Blue Jays on Monday.
The right-hander finished an inning shy from posting his seventh straight quality start, but he still captured his first victory since July 14. Soroka won 10 of his first 16 starts of the year, but since then, he's settled for six no-decisions and suffered two losses, so it was certainly nice to see the rookie back in the win column. He owns a 2.53 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 152.2 innings this season. Soroka will be looking for his 12th win during his next start Sunday against the Nationals at home.
