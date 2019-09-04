Royals' Bubba Starling: Sitting Wednesday
Starling is not starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Starling hasn't done much since making his big-league debut, hitting .205/.247/.295 in 40 games. Brett Phillips starts in center field Wednesday.
