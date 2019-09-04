Indians' Jason Kipnis: Returns to lineup

Kipnis (wrist) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

Kipnis will hit his target return date of Wednesday after leaving Saturday's game with a sore wrist and missing three starts. He's back in time to face righty Ivan Nova, a pitcher he's fared well against in a small sample (6-for-12, three extra-base hits). While Kipnis does not rank among the top-25 second-base eligible players in earned value this season, he's done enough to remain viable for the middle-infield spot in 15-team leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories