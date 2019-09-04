Slegers cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A 27-year-old with a career 5.63 ERA and a 6.01 WHIP in 32 big-league innings was unsurprisingly not a prized asset on the waiver wire. Slegers will remain in the Rays' organization but is unlikely to receive a September callup.