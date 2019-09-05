Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Drives in five

Betts went 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Twins.

Betts went yard in each of the first two innings, with both shots coming against Jose Berrios. He now has 25 home runs of the season, with this being his second multi-homer game in his last five starts. For the season, Betts is now hitting .289/.388/.516 across 649 plate appearances while also chipping in 14 stolen bases and a league-leading 125 runs.