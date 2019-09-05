Red Sox's David Price: Starting Friday

Price will make his next start Friday against the Yankees, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

Price takes the ball to kick off a four-game series at Fenway Park, the first time the left-hander will pitch at home since July 30. He last pitched Sunday after coming off the injured list, lasting two innings and 45 pitches against the Angels. He will presumably pitch deeper Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories